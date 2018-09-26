Nyle DiMarco to present on LGBT and Deaf Awareness

University of Louisville Louisville, Kentucky 40292

Nyle DiMarco to present on LGBT and Deaf Awareness

Nyle DiMarco, an LGBT and Deaf community activist and winner of “America’s Next Top Model” and “Dancing With the Stars,” will give UofL’s 2018 Pride Week and Deaf Awareness Week joint keynote address.

The keynote will be 7 p.m., Sept. 26, in the Swain Student Activities Center Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees should register for a free ticket here. When registering, indicate if you need an ASL interpreter.  

DiMarco will share his firsthand experiences, giving the Pride Week audience a deeper understanding of the intersections of the Deaf and LGBTQ communities.

DiMarco was the second male winner and first deaf winner of “America’s Next Top Model” in 2015. The following year, he went on to win first place and the mirror ball trophy on “Dancing with the Stars.”

The keynote is sponsored by The LGBT Center, Student Activities Board, Department of Classical and Modern Languages and others.

