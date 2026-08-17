Daniel Adam Maltz – Fortepiano at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Glema Mahr Center 2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 5 Daniel Adam Maltz

Fortepianist Daniel Adam Maltz invites audiences to experience Beethoven as it was meant to be heard—on the very instrument of the composer’s time. Bringing his own beautifully restored fortepiano to the Glema Center, Maltz presents an all-Beethoven recital that reveals the nuance, color, and expressive power often lost on modern pianos. With insight and artistry, he transports listeners back to the early 19th century, offering a fresh and intimate perspective on some of Beethoven’s most beloved works.

Tickets: $20 | Youth tickets (under 18 years old) Free

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com