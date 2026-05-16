Danville Fourth of July Parade
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Downtown Danville Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
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https://danvillekentucky.com/event/danville-fourth-of-july-parade/
Danville Fourth of July Parade
Danville Fourth of July Parade
Let your patriotism shine during the July 4 parade on Main Street in downtown Danville. This military-themed parade will honor service members and different military branches from the course of the United States’ 250 years of history.
For more information visit danvillekentucky.com/event/danville-fourth-of-july-parade/
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Downtown Danville Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor