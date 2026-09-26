× Expand DAR DAR Liberty Tree Planting Event at Red Orchard Park

Join our local Daughters of the American Revolution Governor Isaac Shelby Chapter for a very special program on October 10th at 10 am at Red Orchard Park, 704 Kentucky St., Shelbyville, KY. To commemorate 250 years of American history and to honor Kentucky’s contributions, the Kentucky Historical Society has joined forces with the Kentucky Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (KSDAR) to plant a tulip poplar, Kentucky’s official state tree, in each of Kentucky’s 120 counties. Students and Scouts are strongly encouraged to attend this event marking Shelby County’s contribution to 250 years of history.

In the heart of colonial Boston, a grand elm tree stood tall at the corner of Essex and Washington Streets. Planted in 1646, this elm was not just another city tree—it was destined to become a symbol of defiance and freedom, famously known as the Liberty Tree. It took this name during the American Revolutionary War when the Sons of Liberty often convened under this Liberty Tree to discuss their opposition to British rule in the colonies. This rallying point for their cause became a beacon of hope to colonists and a symbol of American freedom.

Join the DAR as they honor our American History and create a living legacy within our county. Program includes special guest speakers, refreshments. More information to be announced soon.

For more information call 5025135555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org