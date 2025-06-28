Dark Side of the Moon : A LIVE Tribute to Pink Floyd
to
The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Dark Side of the Moon, a LIVE tribute to Pink Floyd returns to The Grove on Saturday, June 28th! 💫
Don't miss the sights and sounds of this one of a kind experience in our musical forest oasis, all to a soundtrack of all your favorite Pink Floyd favorites! 🎸
Tickets available at thegroveglasgow.com! 🌳🎶✨
For more information call 2706294263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com
Info
