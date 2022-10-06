Darrell Scott at Grand Theatre Frankfort

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Darrell Scott at Grand Theatre Frankfort

James Darrell Scott, known as Darrell Scott, is an American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. The son of musician Wayne Scott, he moved as a child to East Gary, Indiana. He was playing professionally by his teens in Southern California. Later, Darrell moved to Toronto then Boston.

For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com/

502.352.7469
