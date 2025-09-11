× Expand Marriage Education and Resource Center Date Night – Celebration of Marriage

$40 per person.

The Marriage Education and Resource Center (MERCY) is hosting a Date Night for seriously dating, engaged and married couples. It will be a night of dinner, dancing and inspiration. MERCY is a Christian based non-profit organization whose mission is to strengthen marriages and families. Each year we host a special event to help couples reconnect and enjoy an evening together.

For more information call (502)225-0870 or visit touroldham.com/calendar