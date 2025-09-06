Date Night at KMAC
to
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
KMAC
Two people making crafts in KMAC's education studio
Date Night at KMAC
Get ready for another Date Night at KMAC! Bring a partner or friend and join us on Saturday, September 6th from 6-9pm for a creative night filled with art, drinks, and music. Each ticket includes admission to our current exhibitions, a guided tour of our galleries, access to art-making activities, one free craft cocktail, glass of wine, OR bourbon pour, light bites and drinks, and music!
Get your tickets now at kmacmuseum.org/date-night! You must be 21 or older to attend this event.
For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org