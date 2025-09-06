× Expand KMAC Two people making crafts in KMAC's education studio

Date Night at KMAC

Get ready for another Date Night at KMAC! Bring a partner or friend and join us on Saturday, September 6th from 6-9pm for a creative night filled with art, drinks, and music. Each ticket includes admission to our current exhibitions, a guided tour of our galleries, access to art-making activities, one free craft cocktail, glass of wine, OR bourbon pour, light bites and drinks, and music!

Get your tickets now at kmacmuseum.org/date-night! You must be 21 or older to attend this event.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org