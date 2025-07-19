Date Night @ KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Date Night @ KMAC

Introducing Date Night at KMAC! Bring a partner or friend and join us on Saturday, July 19th from 6-9 pm for a creative night filled with art, tours, drinks, and music. Each ticket includes admission to the galleries, a guided tour, one free craft cocktail, glass of wine, OR bourbon pour, light bites provided by Classico Takeout Empanadas, drinks from Hermosa Organic Tequila, access to art-making activities, and a 10% discount at the KMAC Shop (excluding sale items and alcohol)!

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink, Workshops
5025890102
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Date Night @ KMAC - 2025-07-19 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Date Night @ KMAC - 2025-07-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Date Night @ KMAC - 2025-07-19 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Date Night @ KMAC - 2025-07-19 18:00:00 ical