Date Night @ KMAC

Introducing Date Night at KMAC! Bring a partner or friend and join us on Saturday, July 19th from 6-9 pm for a creative night filled with art, tours, drinks, and music. Each ticket includes admission to the galleries, a guided tour, one free craft cocktail, glass of wine, OR bourbon pour, light bites provided by Classico Takeout Empanadas, drinks from Hermosa Organic Tequila, access to art-making activities, and a 10% discount at the KMAC Shop (excluding sale items and alcohol)!

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org