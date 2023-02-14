Dave & Buster's Trivia Show powered by Geeks Who Drink - Louisville

Dave and Buster's - Louisville 5000 Shelbyville Rd, Ste D200, Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Dave & Buster's Trivia Show powered by Geeks Who Drink - Louisville

It's the ultimate trivia mashup: Quiz by Geeks Who Drink, fun & games by Dave & Buster's.

The ultimate trivia party is finally here. Geeks Who Drink and Dave & Buster's have teamed up to bring you the Dave & Buster's Trivai Show. It's a whole new format that combinest he super-social Geeks Who Drink trivia night with all the frenetic game-show action you'd expect from Dave & Buster's.

Get ready for pop culture-centric trivia where winners receive Power Cards. In between rounds, join in on the physical challenge fun for bonus prizes - or just gawk at the people who do. All in all, it's two hours and it's free to play. No reservations needed, just show up!

Teams can be up to six players, so bring your smartest friends (or some likable dummies)—or come solo. We can always help you join a team!

Dave and Buster's - Louisville 5000 Shelbyville Rd, Ste D200, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
303-532-4737
