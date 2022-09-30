David Domine at the St. James Art Show Author's Tent

St. James Court Louisville, Kentucky 40208

David Domine at the St. James Art Show Author's Tent

The St. James Court Art Show is a juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show featuring over 600 artists from around the U.S. held among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville.

For more information visit daviddomine.com

Art & Exhibitions
