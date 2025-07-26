× Expand Dawson Springs BBQ 5K Dawson Springs BBQ 5K

The annual BBQ 5K returns to Dawson Springs on July 26th, 2025! The 5K will kick off at 7:30 AM. All profits go to the Dawson Springs School Cross Country team and the Community Center.

For more information call (270) 836-3466.