Dawson Springs BBQ 5K

Dawson Springs Community Center and Municipal Park 108 West Keigan Street, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42480

The annual BBQ 5K returns to Dawson Springs on July 26th, 2025! The 5K will kick off at 7:30 AM. All profits go to the Dawson Springs School Cross Country team and the Community Center.

For more information call (270) 836-3466.

