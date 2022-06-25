Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee

Downtown Dawson Springs Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee

Open to all makes and models of cars, trucks and bikes at the square in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Giveaways, music, free coffee and donuts!

For more information call 270.797.2781 or visit Facebook: Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
