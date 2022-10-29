× Expand Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee Truck or Treat! Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee Truck or Treat!

Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee

Trunk or treat!

Open to all makes and models of cars, trucks and bikes at the square in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Giveaways, music, free coffee and donuts!

For more information call 270.797.2781 or visit Facebook: Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee