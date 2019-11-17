Dawson Springs Christmas Open House

Join us in Dawson Springs on Sunday, November 18 from 1 - 5 pm to celebrate the holidays. Various shops will be open offering specials for the day. The Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 5:30 and Santa will make an appearance at Redemption City from 2 - 4 pm. The Dawson Springs Museum will hold an open house on that day as well. For more information, call 270-797-4248.

