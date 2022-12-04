The City of Dawson Springs and the Dawson Springs Main Street Program are pleased to present the 2022 Dawson Springs Christmas Parade! This year's parade theme is "Count Your Blessings Dawson Strong."

The parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4th at 5:30 pm. The rain date is Dec. 11th.

*Parade entries need to be turned in to the City Office, no later than 4 pm on Thursday, Dec. 1st to get your number for line-up. Each entry must have at least one person in costume, riding, or walking. Floats may be sponsored by businesses, schools, churches, organizations, or individuals. Prizes will be given for Mayor's Choice, Main Streets Favorite, and Best of Theme. Entries are to assemble at the First Christian Church on Eli Street between 4 pm and 4:30 pm. Judging will begin at 4:30 pm. Entries not wanting to be judged must arrive by 4:30 pm. Winners will be announced as they come by the grandstand! (No Santa Claus, please! Santa has been invited to join the parade by the City of Dawson Springs!)

For more information call (270) 797-2781 or visit dawsonspringsky.com