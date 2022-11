× Expand Dawson Springs Holiday Open House Dawson Springs Holiday Open House

The Dawson Springs area businesses are hosting a Holiday Open House on Sunday, Nov. 20th from 1-5 pm!

Businesses participating include Main Street Sweet Treat, Riverside Liquidation, Beauty Shop on the Square, Remedies, Hailey Fisher Photography, Crayon Bucket Ministries, Trail Town Spirits, as well as many other vendors!

For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com