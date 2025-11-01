Day of the Dead Festival and CATRINA CONTEST

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

As part of our Día de los Muertos Festival at the Oldham County History Center, we’re hosting a Catrina Contest on Saturday, November 1 at 6:30 pm.

What is a Catrina?

La Catrina is an elegant Day of the Dead figure, often dressed in elaborate costumes and face paint, symbolizing that death is a natural part of life.

The contest is open to all ages, with categories for:

Children under 13

Ages 13–18

Ages 19 and up

Prizes awarded for First, Second, and Third place in each age category. The contest begins at 6:30 pm and the Festival runs from 3 – 8 pm at the Oldham County History Center, Downtown La Grange. Whether you come to compete or cheer on the contestants, the Catrina Contest is a highlight of the festival and a beautiful way to celebrate Mexican tradition and creativity.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Festivals & Fairs, History, Kids & Family
