× Expand Oldham County History Center Day of the Dead Festival and CATRINA CONTEST

FREE

As part of our Día de los Muertos Festival at the Oldham County History Center, we’re hosting a Catrina Contest on Saturday, November 1 at 6:30 pm.

What is a Catrina?

La Catrina is an elegant Day of the Dead figure, often dressed in elaborate costumes and face paint, symbolizing that death is a natural part of life.

The contest is open to all ages, with categories for:

Children under 13

Ages 13–18

Ages 19 and up

Prizes awarded for First, Second, and Third place in each age category. The contest begins at 6:30 pm and the Festival runs from 3 – 8 pm at the Oldham County History Center, Downtown La Grange. Whether you come to compete or cheer on the contestants, the Catrina Contest is a highlight of the festival and a beautiful way to celebrate Mexican tradition and creativity.

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/