A Day at Perfect North Slopes

Join the fellow skiers and boarders (adults and kids) as we enjoy a day at Perfect North Slopes. LSSC membership is not required to participate in this event. To carpool or drive with a group, meet in the Griffin Gate parking lot (1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511) behind Denny’s Restaurant by 7:45 am; expect to leave by 8:00. Before departing, you will need to sign a standard release form and pay for your lift ticket. Those wishing to drive directly to Perfect North should look for the group in the East Lodge around 9:30 am to sign and pay.

Group Rate: Lift tickets are $39.00 for all ages (required minimum group size is 15). You MUST pay the Trip Leader – Perfect North will only accept ONE payment for a group. Be prepared to bring cash or pay by check made out to LSSC (NO credit card payment accepted for the group rate). First Time Lesson (skiing or snowboard) will be available at no additional cost. Rental equipment will be available.

Return time between 5:00 and 6:00 pm if traveling with the group.

More information about this trip will be available at our January 8th club meeting. For questions, email Tom O’Donnell at localactivity@lexskisports.org, or call/text 1-425-443-4725.

Check out https://www.facebook.com/events/352806372197998/ and lexskisports.org/ and https://www.meetup.com/Lexington-Ski-and-Snowboard-Meetup/ for more information on our club.

