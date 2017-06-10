Day Out with Thomas™: The Friendship Tour 2017

Kentucky Railway Museum 136 South Main Street , New Haven, Kentucky 40051

Day Out with Thomas™: The Friendship Tour 2017

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him for a day of friendship and family fun at Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017. Children everywhere can spend the day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Kentucky Railway Museum on June 3-4 & June 10-11 Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017 is presented by Mattel.

This fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities. The tour, now in its 22nd year, will make 42 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2017.

WHO: Thomas the Tank Engine

WHAT:

• A 25-minute (approximate) ride with a talking Thomas the Tank Engine

• A Meet & Greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

• A Thomas & Friends Imagination Station featuring a variety of activities

• Fun, friendship themed activities including crafts, photo opps, friendship bracelet giveaways, and more

• Storytelling, video viewing, live music, petting zoo and a magic show.

WHEN: June 3-4 & June 10 & 11

TIME: 9:50, 10:40, 11:30, 12:20, 1:10, 2:00 2:50, 3:40 and 4:30.

WHERE: 136 S. Main Street, New Haven, KY 40051

Tickets for Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017 are on sale now and available by calling Ticketweb toll-free 866-468-7630, or by visiting www.ticketweb.com/dowt. Ticket prices are $20.00 for ages 2 and up (service charges and fee may apply).

For more information call 800-272-0152 or visit kyrail.org 

Kentucky Railway Museum 136 South Main Street , New Haven, Kentucky 40051

