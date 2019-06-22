Dazzling Daylilies Festival with Balloons In The Garden

× Expand Photo taken by: Laurna Strehl (Garden volunteer) Balloon Glow in The Garden

Dazzling Daylillies Festival with Balloons In The Garden

2 food trucks offering Mexican and American foods

Artists In The Garden

Children's Activities including face painting, balloon twisters, inflatable fun

Various Circus-Like Live Entertainment

VIP Daylily Gala

Music

Tethered Balloon Rides

Balloon Glow

For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org