Dazzling Daylilies Festival with Balloons In The Garden
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Photo taken by: Laurna Strehl (Garden volunteer)
Balloon Glow in The Garden
2 food trucks offering Mexican and American foods
Artists In The Garden
Children's Activities including face painting, balloon twisters, inflatable fun
Various Circus-Like Live Entertainment
VIP Daylily Gala
Music
Tethered Balloon Rides
Balloon Glow
For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org
