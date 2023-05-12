Dead Giveaway at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Dead Giveway

Presented by the Bluegrass Players Adult Acting Troupe

Get ready for a thrilling night of laughter and mystery at The Spotlight Playhouse with Pat Cook's "Dead Giveaway"! Join Angie Bowles, an undercover policewoman posing as a domestic engineer, as she investigates the peculiar lives and hidden secrets of five eccentric spinsters living under one roof. With an all-star cast, suspenseful plot, and the same talented author and director behind the highly successful "You Can't Beat the House," "Dead Giveaway" promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats until the final curtain.