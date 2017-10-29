Dead Man's Cell Phone

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) presents the classic comedy, Dead Man's Cell Phone, an edgy new drama, Friday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 4. The play will be performed at TRINITY CENTRE, 407 W. Fifth St. in downtown Owensboro.

Showtimes are 7:30 PM Fridays and Saturdays, with a 2:00 matinee Sunday, October 29.

For tickets or more information call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.