Dearly Departed (a stage comedy)
Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033
Jenny Kawa
Family drama can be drop-dead hilarious!
The Turpin family gathers to bury patriarch Bud Turpin, and the real-life family drama that ensues is side-splitting, drop-dead hilarious.
Dates/Times:
May 9 at 7 pm
May 10 at 7 pm
May 11 at 7 pm
May 12 at 2 pm
For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/dearly-departed.html
Theater & Dance