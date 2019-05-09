× Expand credits: Jenny Kawa Dearly Departed (a stage comedy)

The Turpin family gathers to bury patriarch Bud Turpin, and the real-life family drama that ensues is side-splitting, drop-dead hilarious.

Dates/Times:

May 9 at 7 pm

May 10 at 7 pm

May 11 at 7 pm

May 12 at 2 pm

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/dearly-departed.html