Teachers Lounge Comedy

We've brought together teachers who are also stand-up comics and are letting them take the stage to talk about dealing with your little darlings.

It's going to be a fun time featuring Sean Smith plus Bre Fitz, Alex Whittenburg, Lynn Benson and more.

Come out for a night of laughter, great craft beer, delicious pizza and more.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/87432-dec.-1-teachers-lounge-comedy