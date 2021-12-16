× Expand Dec. 16 Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co. Dec. 16 Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

Join Louisville Laughs on Thursday, Dec. 16 for Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

This show will be an Indy Invasion with some of our favorite comics from Naptown:

Gwen Sunkel, Griffin Sciarra, Dyke Michaels, Dustin Burkert, Tennah McDonald and Blake Champlin.

Also on the show are Louisville's Hillary Boston and host June Dempsey.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Join us for laughs, fresh beer and food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information call (502) 822-3202 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10587/t/tickets