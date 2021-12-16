Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

to

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

  Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

Join Louisville Laughs on Thursday, Dec. 16 for Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

This show will be an Indy Invasion with some of our favorite comics from Naptown:

Gwen Sunkel, Griffin Sciarra, Dyke Michaels, Dustin Burkert, Tennah McDonald and Blake Champlin.

Also on the show are Louisville's Hillary Boston and host June Dempsey.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Join us for laughs, fresh beer and food from Mayan Street Food.

For more information call (502) 822-3202 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10587/t/tickets

Info

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co. - 2021-12-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co. - 2021-12-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co. - 2021-12-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co. - 2021-12-16 19:00:00 ical