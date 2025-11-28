Dec. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely
Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Laughs
A showcase of standup comedy featuring comics from across the area
Comedy Night at Gravely
Join Louisville Laughs as we break in the stage at Gravely Brewing's new location at 905 E. Main Street in Nulu.
We have a variety of local comics performing and Hillary Boston as the host.
Come out for a night of laughs, fresh beer, nachos and more.
Comedy