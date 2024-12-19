Dec. 19 Comedy Night at Gravely

Gravely Brewing 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Louisville Laughs has a special Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing for you in December with comedian Nat Baimel.

Nat is a touring comic based in Los Angeles, who has two comedy albums under his belt and has been seen and heard on Sirius XM, Amazon Prime and Kevin Hart's LOL Network.

Joining Nat will be Cincinnati comic Shawn Braley.

Tickets are free. Come for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/90114-dec.-19-comedy-night-at-gravely

Info

Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
5027248311
