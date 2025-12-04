Dec. 26 Creig's Comedy Showcase at The Caravan

× Expand Louisville Laughs A showcase of standup comedy featuring comics from across the area

Creig's Comedy Showcase at The Caravan

Join host Creig Ewing for a showcase of standup comedy..

The show features comic C.K. Andrew, who won the 2025 Queen of the Ring Comedy Contest.

Also on the show: Big Jake Hovis, Danny Hucks and Jordan Goodwin.

Come out and celebrate the season with laughter.

For more information call 5027248311.