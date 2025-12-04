Dec. 26 Creig's Comedy Showcase at The Caravan

to

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky

Creig's Comedy Showcase at The Caravan

Join host Creig Ewing for a showcase of standup comedy..

The show features comic C.K. Andrew, who won the 2025 Queen of the Ring Comedy Contest.

Also on the show: Big Jake Hovis, Danny Hucks and Jordan Goodwin.

Come out and celebrate the season with laughter.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
Comedy
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dec. 26 Creig's Comedy Showcase at The Caravan - 2025-12-26 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dec. 26 Creig's Comedy Showcase at The Caravan - 2025-12-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dec. 26 Creig's Comedy Showcase at The Caravan - 2025-12-26 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dec. 26 Creig's Comedy Showcase at The Caravan - 2025-12-26 19:30:00 ical