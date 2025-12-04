Dec. 26 Creig's Comedy Showcase at The Caravan
The Caravan 1250 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville Laughs
A showcase of standup comedy featuring comics from across the area
Creig's Comedy Showcase at The Caravan
Join host Creig Ewing for a showcase of standup comedy..
The show features comic C.K. Andrew, who won the 2025 Queen of the Ring Comedy Contest.
Also on the show: Big Jake Hovis, Danny Hucks and Jordan Goodwin.
Come out and celebrate the season with laughter.
For more information call 5027248311.
