Dec. 27 Creig's Comedy Showcase
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Laughs
A showcase of standup comedy featuring comics from across the area
Join host Creig Ewing for a showcase of standup comedy.
The show features Creig's favorite comics from across the region including:
Josh Gibson
Homer Shadowheart
Cali Botkin
Holly Kennedy
Come out and celebrate the season with laughter.
For more information call 5027248311.
Comedy