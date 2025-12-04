Dec. 27 Creig's Comedy Showcase

× Expand Louisville Laughs A showcase of standup comedy featuring comics from across the area

Join host Creig Ewing for a showcase of standup comedy.

Join host Creig Ewing for a night of comedy.

The show features Creig's favorite comics from across the region including:

Josh Gibson

Homer Shadowheart

Cali Botkin

Holly Kennedy

Come out and celebrate the season with laughter.

For more information call 5027248311.