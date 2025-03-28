× Expand Decades Battle Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens We're back at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens for a Decades Battle Silent Disco! Come on out for the best music of the 80s, 90s, and 2000s!

Decades Battle Silent Disco at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

We're so excited to be back at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens! Join us on March 28th from 7-10 for a Decades Battle Silent Disco. We're bringing the best music from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, and it's up to y'all to decide which decade is the GOAT! For a little extra fun, come dressed to rep your favorite era! No matter which decade you rock, this is gonna be a night to remember!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.