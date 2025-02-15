Decades Battle Silent Disco: 80s, 90s, 2000s at Atrium Norton Commons

Atrium Brewing - Norton Commons 11219 River Beauty Loop, Louisville, Kentucky 40059

Who's ready for a Decades Battle?! Join us on February 15th at Atrium Norton Commons as our DJs battle it out between the 80s, 90s, and 2000s! Each channel will be dedicated to one of these iconic decades, and it's up to you to decide which decade is #1! See you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit eventvesta.com/events/93778/t/tickets

Concerts & Live Music, Dance
