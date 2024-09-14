× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us on Saturday, September 14th, from 8 - Midnight as we pit three DJs against each other: one playing the best music of the 90s, another spinning the best of the 2000s, and another playing today's best hits!

Decades Battle Silent Disco - 90s, 2000s, and Now!

We're back at Mile Wide with another Decades Battle!

Come ready to rep your favorite decade!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.