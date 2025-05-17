× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us on May 17th for our first silent disco at the legenedary Hauck's Corner in Germantown!

Decades Battle Silent Disco at Hauck's Corner

Join us on May 17th for our first silent disco at the legenedary Hauck's Corner in Germantown! We're so excited to bring our crew to an institution like Hauck's and we're planning an epic Decades Battle for all to enjoy. We'll have one channel of 80's, one channel of 90's, and one channel of 2000's music and it's up to you to decide which decade is the GOAT! The party runs from 9 to Midnight and is sure to be an absolute rager!

If you've never been to a silent disco, you're in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.