Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition

to Google Calendar - Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition - 2017-11-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition - 2017-11-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition - 2017-11-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition - 2017-11-30 19:00:00

Decca Restaurant 812 East Market, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition

Michael Taylor of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Ken Brown of Dauntless Distributing will go head to head in a wine pairing competition, Somm Clash, Thursday, Nov. 30 at Decca. The Somm Clash “Thrilla in the Ville-a” will feature four seasonal courses created by executive chef/owner Annie Pettry with two wine pairings per course chosen by each sommelier. Guests will be the judges by selecting their favorite vino and food combo at the end of the evening. The cost is $65 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by emailing dan@deccarestaurant.com.

For more information visit deccarestaurant.com.

Info
Decca Restaurant 812 East Market, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Food & Drink
502.749.8128
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition - 2017-11-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition - 2017-11-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition - 2017-11-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition - 2017-11-30 19:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

November 10, 2017

Saturday

November 11, 2017

Sunday

November 12, 2017

Monday

November 13, 2017

Tuesday

November 14, 2017

Wednesday

November 15, 2017

Thursday

November 16, 2017

Submit Yours