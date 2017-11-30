Decca hosts Somm Clash Wine Pairing Competition

Michael Taylor of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and Ken Brown of Dauntless Distributing will go head to head in a wine pairing competition, Somm Clash, Thursday, Nov. 30 at Decca. The Somm Clash “Thrilla in the Ville-a” will feature four seasonal courses created by executive chef/owner Annie Pettry with two wine pairings per course chosen by each sommelier. Guests will be the judges by selecting their favorite vino and food combo at the end of the evening. The cost is $65 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by emailing dan@deccarestaurant.com.

For more information visit deccarestaurant.com.