Decca's BooLu in NuLu and free movie nights

Decca’s sixth annual costume party, BooLu in NuLu, will be Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can dance and drink the night away with beats from DJ Sara Soltau and drink specials, including the infamous “Five Dolla Holla,” a shot of bourbon and a can of beer for $5. Spooky snacks will also be available for purchase throughout the evening. There is no cover, but costumes are highly encouraged.

Enjoy frightening films and creepy cocktails Tuesdays in October leading up to the costume party. Chef Annie Pettry invites folks to attend free scary movie screenings in the Cellar Lounge at Decca, select Tuesdays in October beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sweet and salty caramel corn and the rest of chef Pettry’s bar bites will be available for purchase, along with Halloween-themed libations.

The movie schedule includes:

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Oct. 3);

“Beetlejuice” (Oct. 10);

“Ghostbusters” (Oct. 17);

and “The Shining” (Oct. 24).

For more information call 502.749.8128 or visit deccarestaurant.com