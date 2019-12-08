December 8th at 5:30p: Holiday Succulent Workshop at The Amsden

× Expand planthropy.co Holiday Succulent Arrangement

Join Planthropy at The Amsden for an evening of yuletide holiday cheer and a succulent workshop!

This holiday succulent workshop will double the fun by including a second arrangement to add more festive flare to your space OR for you to give as a gift for your loved ones!

Succulents come in an amazing variety of colors, shapes, sizes and textures. This special workshop will feature beautiful, hand-selected succulents with beautiful colors sure to brighten any room in your home or office. Come early to grab a delicious café creation at The Amsden Coffee Club or browse the unique finds at Gathered Mercantile.

During this succulent workshop, you'll learn how to care for these fun desert plants, when and how to water them, and how to propagate leaves so you can grow your own babies all while creating your own eye-popping succulent container garden.

This workshop includes:

+ 2 wood box planters

+ a beautiful selection of gorgeous succulents

+ succulent soil

+ activated charcoal

+ rocks and moss

+ seasonal sprig for added holiday joy

Bring your tribe and enjoy an evening of creativity and relaxation!

(You must purchase a ticket to attend this event. We do not accept tickets that have been resold. Due to the nature and materials of this workshop, tickets are non-refundable and non-transferrable. Space is limited. Thank you!)

May Purchase Tickets at: https://www.planthropy.co/lexingtonkysucculentworkshop/december-8th-at-53pm-holiday-succulent-workshop-at-the-amsden