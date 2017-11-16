Ded with Pop Evil

Manchester Music Hall 899 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Ded with Pop Evil

Ded is one of the breakout Hard Rock/Metal acts of 2017. Their first single "Anti-Everything" was #1 @ SiriusXM Octane and reached #18 on the Active Rock radio chart. The video was directed by Fred Durst and has more than 1.2 million views on YouTube, and over 1 million plays on Spotify.

The band has played all major US Rock festivals this year, including @ Carolina Rebellion, Rock On The Range, Rocklahoma, Chicago Open Air, Rise Above Fest; High Elevation Festival, Monster Energy Rock Allegiance, Louder Than Life, Sonic Boom; Aftershock, and Ozzfest Meets Knotfest; as well as opening for KORN on 25 dates so far in 2017.

For more information call 859-537-7321 or visit manchestermusichall.com

