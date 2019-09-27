Dedication of the Combs Overlook

Combs Overlook US 23N, Jenkins, Kentucky 41537

Dedication of the Combs Overlook

Letcher County Tourism invites you to attend the Combs Overlook Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Dedication Service on Friday, September 27th at 3 PM.

The Ceremony will be held at the newly constructed overlook in Jenkins and is located off of US Hwy 23 N, immediately past the Kentucky/Virginia State Line.

The site is dedicated to the late Kentucky State Trooper and Letcher County Native Bennett David Combs, in honor of the legacy he left behind.

For more information call (606) 634-1814. or visit www.discoverletcher.com

Combs Overlook US 23N, Jenkins, Kentucky 41537
