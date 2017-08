Deer Widow Retreat

The 4th Annual Deer Widow Retreat will begin with a delicious Food & Wine tasting in the Private Dining Room followed with a preview of the All Wrapped Up Gift and Craft Show. Lots of activities are planned for those who attend such as 2 different paint classes, massage, karaoke and games. This 2 day event gives a great discount on rooms to all who stay on park.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov