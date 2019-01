Delia Webster Valentine Tea for Children

Come and learn about the exciting life of Underground Railroad conductor Delia Webster. Living in Trimble Co., Ky and Madison, Ind., Delia helped many Freedom Seekers on their journey north to freedom. Children and parents/grandparents can listen to Delia tell her story, enjoy tea and lunch and make a craft.

Recommended ages: 5 and up. $10 per child.

Registration required.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org