Delights: Bathing in Another World

Elissa Morley is a painter and installation artist originally from the Space Coast of Florida. Educated at Asbury University and the Slade School of Fine Art in London,

England, Morley exhibits both nationally and internationally. Her work is in a number of private collections, is the recipient of a Kentucky Foundation for Women Artist Enrichment Grant, and is represented by Ann Tower Gallery. Morley is an active arts educator teaching at the Living Arts and Science Center, University of Kentucky, Georgetown College, Eastern Kentucky University, and Asbury University. Through her beautifully rendered drawings and watercolors, Morley depicts places of spiritual rest evoking renewal and puri cation. Her complex layered compositions often contain elements of water alongside natural and architectural forms. Experience Elissa Morley's compelling art in the LASC's new Glo Gallery through April.

Through May 4

Monday - Friday | 8:30AM - 5PM

Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Boulevard

FREE

For more information call 859.252.5222 or visit http://LASCex.org