Democracy & the Informed Citizen

Transylvania University 300 North Broadway Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Democracy & the Informed Citizen

Join us for Democracy & the Informed Citizen at Transylvania University on Tuesday, October 16th! Following a "cuttings" read of All the King's Men, our esteemed panel including Mayor Jim Gray, Kentucky.com's Linda Blackford, and Transylvania's Maurice Manning will lead a community discussion about journalism, politics and the importance of an informed citizenry. The conversation will be moderated by Transylvania’s Dr. Michael Cairo.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but seating is limited.

For more information visit kyhumanities.org

Transylvania University 300 North Broadway Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40508
