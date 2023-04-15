Kentucky Derby Festival - The Fillies Derby Ball

to

Marriott Louisville Downtown 280 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Fillies Derby Ball

Fillies Derby Ball

Saturday, April 15, 2023

6:00 PM Cocktails

8:00 PM Dinner

9 PM – Midnight Dancing & Live entertainment featuring “Bourbon Legend”

It’s the Derby Ball that starts it all! Experience an evening of dinner, dancing, and live entertainment at Louisville Marriott Downtown This year’s ball is “Celebrating Louisville.”

Tickets: $300 each, VIP Table of 10 is $3,500.

Produced by The Fillies, Inc.

A portion of proceeds benefits the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

For more information, please visit discover.kdf.org/

Info

Marriott Louisville Downtown 280 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival - The Fillies Derby Ball - 2023-04-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival - The Fillies Derby Ball - 2023-04-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival - The Fillies Derby Ball - 2023-04-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Derby Festival - The Fillies Derby Ball - 2023-04-15 18:00:00 ical