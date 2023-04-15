Kentucky Derby Festival - The Fillies Derby Ball

The Fillies Derby Ball

Fillies Derby Ball

Saturday, April 15, 2023

6:00 PM Cocktails

8:00 PM Dinner

9 PM – Midnight Dancing & Live entertainment featuring “Bourbon Legend”

It’s the Derby Ball that starts it all! Experience an evening of dinner, dancing, and live entertainment at Louisville Marriott Downtown This year’s ball is “Celebrating Louisville.”

Tickets: $300 each, VIP Table of 10 is $3,500.

Produced by The Fillies, Inc.

A portion of proceeds benefits the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

For more information, please visit discover.kdf.org/