Kentucky Derby Festival - BourbonVille
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Republic Bank Kentucky Derby Festival BourbonVille
Mix, mingle and enjoy Bourbon Specialty Drinks at Republic Bank BourbonVille. Taste signature drinks from some of Kentucky’s top Bourbon distilleries, enjoy Bourbon-inspired cuisine and meet the Master Distillers!
This year’s event will be held at the Frazier History Museum – the Official Starting Point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
General Admission Tickets Include:
- Signature drinks and tastings from Kentucky Bourbon distilleries
- Bourbon-inspired cuisine
- FREE commemorative glass and swag bag
- Access to Frazier Museum exhibits
VIP Tickets include the above, plus:
- One-hour early entrance to the event, starting at 5:30 PM
- Access to VIP Lounge
- Exclusive Bourbon Tasting Experience
More details on the menu and bourbon tasting coming soon!
This is a 21+ event only. Valid ID required upon entry.
For more information, please visit discover.kdf.org/