Republic Bank Kentucky Derby Festival BourbonVille

Mix, mingle and enjoy Bourbon Specialty Drinks at Republic Bank BourbonVille. Taste signature drinks from some of Kentucky’s top Bourbon distilleries, enjoy Bourbon-inspired cuisine and meet the Master Distillers!

This year’s event will be held at the Frazier History Museum – the Official Starting Point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

General Admission Tickets Include:

Signature drinks and tastings from Kentucky Bourbon distilleries

Bourbon-inspired cuisine

FREE commemorative glass and swag bag

Access to Frazier Museum exhibits

VIP Tickets include the above, plus:

One-hour early entrance to the event, starting at 5:30 PM

Access to VIP Lounge

Exclusive Bourbon Tasting Experience

More details on the menu and bourbon tasting coming soon!

This is a 21+ event only. Valid ID required upon entry.

For more information, please visit discover.kdf.org/