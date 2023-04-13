Kentucky Derby Festival - BourbonVille

to

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Republic Bank Kentucky Derby Festival BourbonVille

Mix, mingle and enjoy Bourbon Specialty Drinks at Republic Bank BourbonVille. Taste signature drinks from some of Kentucky’s top Bourbon distilleries, enjoy Bourbon-inspired cuisine and meet the Master Distillers!

This year’s event will be held at the Frazier History Museum – the Official Starting Point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

General Admission Tickets Include:

  • Signature drinks and tastings from Kentucky Bourbon distilleries
  • Bourbon-inspired cuisine
  • FREE commemorative glass and swag bag
  • Access to Frazier Museum exhibits

VIP Tickets include the above, plus:

  • One-hour early entrance to the event, starting at 5:30 PM
  • Access to VIP Lounge
  • Exclusive Bourbon Tasting Experience

More details on the menu and bourbon tasting coming soon!

This is a 21+ event only. Valid ID required upon entry.

For more information, please visit discover.kdf.org/

Info

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival - BourbonVille - 2023-04-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival - BourbonVille - 2023-04-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kentucky Derby Festival - BourbonVille - 2023-04-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kentucky Derby Festival - BourbonVille - 2023-04-13 18:00:00 ical