Derby City Reunion Weekend

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Teddy Bridgewater of the Miami Dolphins are returning to Louisville to host the Derby City Reunion Weekend, a family health and wellness event celebrating the people and organizations that make the community a great place to live.

WHEN: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. EDT.

WHERE: Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, 3029 W Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, Ky., 40212

WHAT: Presented by Liberty Financial, the Derby City Reunion Weekend is a family-oriented event featuring high-profile athletes with special connections to Louisville. Local organizations and community service providers will set up tailgates to share information, schedule health screenings and connect Louisville residents to the resources they need to live active, healthy lifestyles. Youth ages 5 to 17 can participate in games, skills challenges and have a chance to interact with national sports icons. The Saturday event will focus on a culture of wellness, fun and physical activity. An invitation-only awards ceremony will be held Friday, April 29, to recognize Derby City MVPs who exemplify corporate citizenry, individual philanthropy and outstanding nonprofit work.

WHO: This event features the return of University of Louisville alumni and NFL quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Teddy Bridgewater . Other professional athletes and special guests will be added as they are confirmed. At least 1,500 youth and their families are expected to attend. Participants under 18 years old must sign up through Louisville Parks and Recreation ( bestparksever.com ). The event is presented by Liberty Financial with the support of Prüvit, Limestone Title and Escrow, Metro United Way, Planet Fitness, the Rajon Rondo Foundation and the Louisville Thoroughbred Society.