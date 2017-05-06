Derby Day at Braxton

Braxton Brewing 27 W 7th St, Covington, Kentucky

Derby Day at Braxton

We’re proud to call Kentucky home!

And we’re extremely proud of our Mint Julep Ale — Kentucky Home! Join us on the first Saturday of May as we’ll be celebrating both.

On tap, we’ll be pouring Kentucky Home. This Strong Golden Ale was aged in Bourbon barrels and infused with fresh mint. It will remind you of everyone’s favorit cocktail on the first Saturday in May. This beautiful beer deserves beautiful glassware and that’s why we’ll be pouring it in this year’s Derby Glass.

In addition, we’ll have live music, we’ll air the derby live (with audio) and have a few other Kentucky surprises along the way.

So, join us and let’s lift one to the traditions that make The Commonwealth uncommon.

Braxton Brewing 27 W 7th St, Covington, Kentucky View Map

