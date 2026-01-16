× Expand Madisonville Community College Derby Day Celebration Graphic

Derby Day Celebration Annual Gala

Save the Date and reserve your seats now as the Madisonville College Foundation, in partnership with Madisonville Community College, proudly presents the 4th Annual Derby Day Celebration! Event will include a social hour with live music, silent auction, dinner, Derby watch party, live auction, and more!!!

The Derby Day Celebration will bring together the Madisonville College Foundation, Madisonville Community College, and community supporters for a day of enjoyment while supporting the foundation's mission of eliminating financial barriers students may face in attending college. All proceeds will directly benefit program enrichment at Madisonville Community College.

$150 per person or $1,000 for a Table of 8

For more information call (270)824-8593 or visit givebutter.com/DerbyDayCelebration2026