Derby Day Celebration at Old State Capital Lawn

Join us for a fun-filled Derby Day Celebration as we embrace Kentucky's rich traditions and family-friendly activities! The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) is teaming up with the community to host the Downtown Derby Celebration in historic downtown Frankfort. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities, including a hat-making and decoration station, an origami rose station, and more. Be sure to bring a blanket for a picnic on the lawn of the Old State Capitol while celebrating the Run for the Roses!

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/derby-day-celebration